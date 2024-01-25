Sen. Collins Meets with New England Fishermen January 25, 2024 at 9:15 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCollins Welcomes South Bristol Students to WashingtonCollins Welcomes South Bristol Students to Washington, D.C.Local Advocate Receives National Recognition and AppointmentCollins Welcomes Waldoboro Native to D.C. OfficeCollins Welcomes LA Students to Nation’s Capital Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!