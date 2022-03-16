Sen. Collins Secures $900K to Support Midcoast Police Departments March 16, 2022 at 4:49 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSenator Collins Announces More Than $6 Million for Maine AirportsFunding to Wiscasset AirportSen. Collins Makes Statement on Passing of Graham ShimmieldFriendship with Collins Could Be Key to Biden’s Early AgendaCommentary: Protecting Seniors from Becoming Victims Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!