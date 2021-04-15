Sen. Vitelli Introduces Bill to Support Families Using Assisted Living Facilities

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Related Stories
- Citizens’ Initiative for ‘Universal Home Care’ Found Valid
- Vitelli Introduces Bill to Help More Maine Workers Save for Retirement
- Rep. Hepler Introduces Bill to Improve Protections for Individuals with Brain Injuries
- Maxmin Introduces Bill to Help Older and Disabled Mainers in Rural Communities
- Vitelli Introduces Student-Loan Bill of Rights to Prevent Predatory Lending