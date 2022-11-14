Send Cards with Some Holiday Spirit Submitted article November 14, 2022 at 9:47 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHoliday Hours at One’s Local Post OfficeVeterans Day Weekend Post Office HoursPost Office Hiring for HolidaysExtended Passport Hours at Boothbay Harbor Post OfficeLocal Post Offices Closed for Columbus Day Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!