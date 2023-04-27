Senior Buddies Are Sweet Friends April 27, 2023 at 4:31 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNCS Pairs Students with Senior BuddiesStudents, Seniors Celebrate Fall at NCSNobleboro Central Students Meet Their Senior BuddiesBeekeeping Classes to Begin in FebruaryNCS Students Raise Money for Heifer International Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!