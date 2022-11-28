Service of Healing Dec. 4 Submitted article November 28, 2022 at 9:37 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesService of Healing at St. Columba’s Episcopal ChurchWiscasset Holy Week Services ScheduledSecond Congregational Church Holy Week and Easter ProgramHoly Week and Easter Program at Second CongregationalVirtual Holy Week Services Scheduled Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!