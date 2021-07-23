Set for Success Program Providing School Supplies for Wiscasset Elementary Students July 23, 2021 at 11:35 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFeed Our Scholars Requests SupportSt. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf Thanksgiving Pantry Nov. 27Feed Our Scholars School Supply Drive BeginsJoint Ash Wednesday Service PlannedHelp Yourself Shelf Beneficiary of Hannaford Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!