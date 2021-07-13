Shoreline Science Talks Begin at Darling Marine Center July 13, 2021 at 1:26 pm Darling Marine CenterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesProspective Student Tour Offered at DMCProspective Marine Science Students Invited to Darling Marine CenterPublic Invited to Science Symposium at DMCDMC Divers Explore Beneath IcePugh Lauded For Marine Center Work with Kids Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!