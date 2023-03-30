Signs of The Seasons Training Offered Through April March 30, 2023 at 10:55 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Signs of the Seasons TrainingSigns of the Seasons Trainings Begin March 7Free Signs of the Seasons TrainingStudy Overviews Seasonal Shifts in Gulf of Maine SpeciesSummer Camp Club Returns to Botanical Gardens Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!