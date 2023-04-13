Silent Meditation Retreat May 7 April 13, 2023 at 11:05 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Damariscotta Resident Ordained as Zen PriestCharacters of the County: From Painting to People: The Journey of a Zen Buddhist PriestMindfulness RetreatAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyCandlelight Service in Nobleboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!