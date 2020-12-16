Skidompha Library Receives Beanstack Black Voices Microgrant December 16, 2020 at 9:44 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMusic-And-Movement Program for BabiesSkidompha Summer Reading ProgramNew Knitting Group at Library ‘Books for Kids’ Bremen LibraryBikes for Books Winners Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!