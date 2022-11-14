Slow Down and Move Over – It’s the Law Submitted article November 14, 2022 at 4:35 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew England States Launch ‘Just Drive New England’ CampaignApril is Distracted Driving Awareness MonthState and Federal Officials Remind Drivers to Slow DownSeat Belt Enforcement Effort BeginsDamariscotta Police Department Receives $10,000 Grant for OUI Details Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!