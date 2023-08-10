Snippets of History from The First Congregational Church August 10, 2023 at 10:13 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSnippets of History from The First Congregational ChurchFirst Congregational Church of Wiscasset Turns 250St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Rings Paul Revere BellOld Walpole MeetinghouseWaldoborough Historical Society Updates Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!