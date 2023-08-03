Snippets of History from The First Congregational Church August 3, 2023 at 11:56 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst Congregational Church of Wiscasset Turns 250St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Rings Paul Revere BellOpen House at St. Patrick Church Museum May 29Open House and Tours for Historic St. Patrick’s ChurchHistorical Society to Honor Veterans Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!