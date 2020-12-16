Society to Announce Dinner Winners December 16, 2020 at 4:37 pm Waldoborough Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoborough Historical Society NewsDinner and Auction in WashingtonMeals for a Month Raffle Winner NamedMeals for a Month Raffle Tickets AvailableHistorical Society Hosts Online Fundraiser Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!