Somerville Dream of Broadband Internet Coming True Submitted Article April 1, 2022 at 9:27 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSomerville Broadband Committee Selects AxiomSomerville First Selectman Chips in Toward Broadband Grant MatchConnectMaine Receives Award to Connect Rural CommunitiesSomerville to Vote on Municipal Broadband Network, BudgetSomerville Considers Public-Private Model for Broadband Expansion Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!