Sons of the American Legion Donates $400 to CLC YMCA Program Submitted article May 19, 2022 at 11:00 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSons of the American Legion Donates $400 to Central Lincoln County YMCAAmerican Legion Donates to CLC for Youth MembershipsSons of American Legion Retire FlagsVeterans LuncheonWells-Hussey American Legion Toll Booth Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!