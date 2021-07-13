Sons of the American Legion Scholarship and Derby July 13, 2021 at 12:36 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Fishing Derby a Success, Proceeds to Fund Vocational ScholarshipAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilySons of the American Legion Donates $400 to Central Lincoln County YMCALouis Doe Home Center Is Weigh Station For Statewide Ice Fishing DerbyLegion Ice-Fishing Derby a Success Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!