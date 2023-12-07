South Bristol Craft Fair a Fundraising Success December 7, 2023 at 1:35 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyCoastal Rivers Builds On Pemaquid Peninsula Wildlife CorridorVendors Wanted for Union Church FairFood Writer Mccarty to Talk on Maine SpiritsSpring Festival May 21 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!