Southport Bridge Rehabilitation Project Begins November 2, 2023 at 9:08 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Fire Department ReportFunding Awarded to Replace Southport BridgeSouthport Bridge Closures AnnouncedVitelli Unveils Work Plan for State Bridge and Road ProjectsIntersection Improvements in Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!