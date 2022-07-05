Special Presentation at the Union Church Submitted article July 5, 2022 at 9:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEvensong Service at All Saints-by-the-Sea on Aug. 25Still Time to Sign Up for CSC ClassesRev. Paul Tunkle to Lead All Saints ServicesAll Saints By-the-Sea to Start ServicesAll Saints-By-The-Sea Season Preview Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!