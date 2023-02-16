Spectrum Brings Gigabit Broadband to Westport Island Spectrum’s Full Suite of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice Services Now Available February 16, 2023 at 11:42 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Selectmen Sign Broadband Infrastructure AgreementWestport Island to Hold Special Town MeetingWestport Island Close To Signing an Agreement to Expand BroadbandWestport Island Close to Signing an Agreement to Expand BroadbandWestport Island Special Town Meeting Scheduled Saturday, Nov. 13 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!