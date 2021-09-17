Sproul Block Historic Display Installed September 17, 2021 at 2:15 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardFunding to Support Domestic Violence SurvivorsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCommunity Cares Day CanceledUnited Way Annual Meeting Is May 15 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!