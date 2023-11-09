Stop by Wiscasset Public Library November 9, 2023 at 1:15 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSecond Hand Prose to ReopenUsed Book Room Offers Bring–Your-Own-Bag-SaleBristol Area Library to Host Mrs. Santa’s KitchenStory Hour, Holiday Sale Coming to Skidompha Book ShopRaffle at Bristol Area Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!