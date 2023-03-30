Stover Introduces Legislation to Improve Maine’s Response to Sexual Violence March 30, 2023 at 10:56 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersFrom the Legislature: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Reminds us to Listen to, Stand up for SurvivorsVote Remains with StoverNew Services for Sexual Harassment, Assault VictimsForensic Nurses Help Protect Local Communities Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!