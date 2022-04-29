Stover Receives Legislative Award from MECASA April 29, 2022 at 8:19 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHouse Advances Bill to Support Lobster Fishing IndustryRep. Holly Stover on ‘Community Conversations’Rep. Stover to Meet with Constituents in BoothbayStover to Host Constituent Office Hours in EdgecombStover to Host Constituent Office Hours Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!