Strawberry Festival Number 68 Coming Up! Submitted article June 2, 2022 at 10:32 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt. Philip’s Summer HappeningsSt. Philip’s Cancels Strawberry FestivalStrawberry Festival at St. Philip’s Kicks Off SummerSt. Philip’s Presents 67th Strawberry FestivalSomething for Everyone at Strawberry Festival Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!