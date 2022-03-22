Study Illustrates Lyme Disease-Causing Ticks Increase in Maine March 22, 2022 at 11:56 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Native to Serve on Federal Tick-Borne Disease Task ForceFree Lyme ConferenceBigelow Laboratory, UMaine Launch Gulf of Maine Kelp StudyEnergy MattersTick Talk at Midcoast Conservancy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!