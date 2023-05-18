Support Available for Care Planning May 18, 2023 at 3:29 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln Medical Partners Offers Drive-Up Flu ClinicsJust a ThoughtThe Lincoln Home Cancels Music and Art EventWiscasset Kindergarten RegistrationHerbert and Roberta Watson Health Center Celebrates One Year Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!