Tai Chi at the Y Submitted article January 17, 2023 at 2:10 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTai Chi for Arthritis Starts Jan. 6 at CLC YTai Chi for Health and Balance at CLC YCLC YMCA Extends Closure, Offers Virtual OptionsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersArea YMCAs Address Arthritis Management, Falls Prevention Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!