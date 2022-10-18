Take Action on World Polio Day Submitted article October 18, 2022 at 4:19 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAppreciation for Crutches for Africa SupportVaccinations and Global WarmingRotary to Hold Mobility-Device Collection DriveThe WHO and International LawCoastal Economist Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!