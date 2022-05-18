Tax-Aide Offers Help to Obtain $850 Relief Check Submitted article May 18, 2022 at 10:47 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAARP Tax-Aide Offers Help to Obtain $850 Relief CheckCA$H Maine to Help Residents File Tax ReturnsMidcoast CA$H Seeks Volunteer Tax PreparersFree Tax-Prep Program Needs Local VolunteersFree Tax Preparation Available Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!