Tea Party: A Virtual Benefit for Chapman-Hall House April 19, 2022 at 8:26 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Exhibit at Chapman-Hall House Features Clothing from 1750-1830Chapman-Hall House Celebrates Bicentennial WeekHistoric Fashion Workshop at Nickels-Sortwell HouseWomen Who Called the 1839 Jailer’s House HomeCastle Tucker Tour Goes Off Beaten Path Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!