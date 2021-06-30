Temporary Observation Platform Built Under Mill June 30, 2021 at 11:25 am Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStructural Work on Mill Reveals an AnswerProgress Made on Reroofing of Mill AdditionTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopPemaquid Mill Gets ‘Missing’ WindowMill Volunteers Sought to Prepare Shingles Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!