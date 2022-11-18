Thanksgiving Day Dinner for Those Alone Submitted article November 18, 2022 at 12:19 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThanksgiving Dinner for Those AloneThanksgiving Dinner for Those AloneFree Thanksgiving Dinner for Those AloneWaldoboro Food Pantry NewsFree Thanksgiving Dinners at Lincoln County Assembly of God Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!