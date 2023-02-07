The Bristol Comprehensive Planning Committee Seeks Community Input Submitted article February 7, 2023 at 12:40 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol to Vote on Comprehensive Plan at Town MeetingDamariscotta Vision Survey AvailableBristol Voters to Consider Continuation of Comp Plan CommitteeNobleboro Forms Comprehensive Plan Update CommitteeWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!