The Dinner Table PAC Presents to Lincoln County Republicans Submitted article August 1, 2022 at 1:11 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRepublican Meeting July 27Republican Committee FundraiserFormer Select Board Chair to Run for HouseWaldoboro Lions Club NewsA Straight Democratic Ticket Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!