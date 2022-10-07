The NAO Trinidad will be Visiting Boothbay Harbor Submitted article October 7, 2022 at 1:37 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoothbay Harbor-Built Replica in JamestownViking Ship Wows Crowds in Boothbay‘Midcoast Maritime Life 1820-1850’ Event on Nov. 15Damariscotta HistoryProgram About Maine’s First Ship Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!