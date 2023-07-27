The Rev. M. Cristina Paglinauan to Lead All Saints Services July 27, 2023 at 12:58 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Rev. M. Cristina Paglinauan to Lead All Saints ServicesThe Rev. M. Cristina Paglinauan to Lead All Saints Services Aug. 8 and 15Rev. Paglinauan to Lead August ServicesSheay to Open Season at All SaintsPaglinauan at All Saints-by-the-Sea Aug. 4 and 11 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!