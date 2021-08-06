The Rev. M. Cristina Paglinauan to Lead All Saints Services Aug. 8 and 15 August 6, 2021 at 3:32 pm All Saints by-the-SeaYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPaglinauan at All Saints-by-the-Sea Aug. 4 and 11Rev. Paglinauan to Lead August ServicesRev. Martin Smith to Lead Upcoming All Saints ServicesThe Rev. Maxwell Leads All Saints Services July 4 and 11Sheay to Open Season at All Saints Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!