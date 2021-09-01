The Rev. Tunkle to Lead All Saints Services Sept. 5 and 12 September 1, 2021 at 9:03 am All Saints by-the-SeaYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRev. Paul Tunkle at All Saints-by-the-Sea June 23 and 30Paglinauan at All Saints-by-the-Sea Aug. 4 and 11Bishop Kirk Smith at All Saints By-the-SeaMaxwell at All Saints-by-the-Sea July 21 and 28All Saints By-the-Sea Summer Season Ends with Ineson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!