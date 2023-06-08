The Waldo to Stage Maine Comedy ‘Homer Bound’ June 8, 2023 at 10:26 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhat’s at the Waldo?Community Theater Auditions This WeekendWaldo Theatre Survey Results InCelebrate Bastille Day with CyranoWelcome to Maine at The Waldo June 9 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!