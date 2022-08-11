Third Non-Denominational Service at Round Pond Meetinghouse Submitted article August 11, 2022 at 10:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSecond Nondenominational Service at Round Pond Meetinghouse July 17First Nondenominational Service at Round Pond Meetinghouse June 26Alewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyWinona Rose WhiteThanksgiving Service at Round Pond Meetinghouse Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!