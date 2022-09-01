Thomaston Light Presents ‘Eastern Odyssey’ Submitted article September 1, 2022 at 3:48 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Exhibits at Down East GalleryNature Inspires Glass Art at StableInaugural Online Sale at Vintage Accents AuctionsThomaston Place to Hold Three-Day Summer Sale‘Vintage Accents’ Online-Only Auction is Oct. 2 and 3 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!