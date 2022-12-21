Thomaston Place Auction Staff Donates to Pope Memorial Animal Shelter Submitted article December 21, 2022 at 10:28 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGift-Giving Campaign ContinuesBenefit Birthday Party for Rocket the Cat is March 16Twin Brothers in Benefit Piano ConcertMedomak Valley Senior Citizen NewsBeavis Twins to Give Mini Concert for Charity Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!