Treasurer Beck Reduces Interest Rate on Delinquent Property Taxes January 19, 2022 at 8:27 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine Treasurer Announces Over $273 Million in Unclaimed PropertyState Treasurer to Join Hepler at Woolwich Community DayMainers Urged to Check Unclaimed Property with StateFrom the Legislature: Unclaimed Property and Identity ThievesSimmons Returns Most Unclaimed Property Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!