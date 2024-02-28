Tufts Announces Dean’s List February 28, 2024 at 4:50 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Students Named to Tufts University Dean’s ListNewcastle Student Named to the Dean’s List at Tufts UniversityMartin Named to Tuft’s Dean’s ListDean’s ListStaples Named to Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!