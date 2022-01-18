Tuminaro to Run for the Legislature January 18, 2022 at 11:23 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersSteve Ball Running for Maine House District 80 SeatVitelli Presents Bill to Support Secure and Independent Retirement for MainersGet The Correct Info Before You VoteLincolnHealth Accepting Applications for Spring CNA Class Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!