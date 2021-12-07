Twin Villages Church Live Nativity December 7, 2021 at 4:13 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Nativity in DamariscottaLive Nativity Reenactment at Damariscotta ChurchSecond Congregational Offers Two Christmas Eve ServicesLiving-Nativity Christmas Eve Candlelight Service in EdgecombCelebrate Advent in Newcastle Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!