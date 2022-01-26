UMaine Extension Farm Irrigation Webinar Feb. 7 January 26, 2022 at 9:22 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUMaine Extension Offers Cover Crop Webinar Meeting on USDA Funding for Lincoln, Kennebec CountiesMeeting on Spending Of USDA Funds for Lincoln, Kennebec CountiesWeigh in on Allocation of Local USDA Funding on Dec. 6Backyard Orchard Webinar Scheduled Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!